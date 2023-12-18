The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) travel to face the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) after victories in four road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Oakland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Oakland vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Oakland Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-16.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-16.5) 135.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oakland vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Oakland has covered nine times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Grizzlies have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Michigan State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Spartans' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

