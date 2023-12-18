Oakland vs. Michigan State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) travel to face the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) after victories in four road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Oakland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oakland vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Oakland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-16.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-16.5)
|135.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Oakland vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Oakland has covered nine times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Golden Grizzlies have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
- Michigan State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- In the Spartans' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.