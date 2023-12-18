Can we count on Patrick Kane finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.