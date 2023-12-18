The Detroit Pistons (2-24), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, will try to halt an 11-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Hawks (10-15).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Hawks matchup.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-10.5) 242.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-10.5) 244 -550 +410 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks average 122.4 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 122.7 per outing (28th in the NBA). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons' -315 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.3 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 120.4 per contest (25th in league).

These two teams score a combined 230.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 243.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has compiled a 6-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has compiled an 8-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 21.5 -115 21.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 20.5 -110 20.6 Ausar Thompson 10.5 -118 10.3 Killian Hayes 8.5 -125 9.1

Pistons and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Hawks +12500 +5000 -

