The Detroit Pistons (2-24) visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) after losing 11 road games in a row. The Hawks are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 242.5.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -10.5 242.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 242.5 points in five of 26 games this season.

The average total for Detroit's games this season is 228.7 points, 13.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Detroit's ATS record is 8-18-0 this year.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win two times (8.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +400 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Pistons vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 12 48% 122.4 230.7 122.7 243.1 238.3 Pistons 5 19.2% 108.3 230.7 120.4 243.1 226.1

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

In its past 10 games, Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 0-10 overall.

Five of the Pistons' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (5-8-0) than at home (3-10-0).

The Pistons put up 14.4 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Hawks give up to opponents (122.7).

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Pistons and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 8-18 3-4 15-11 Hawks 6-19 0-0 16-9

Pistons vs. Hawks Point Insights

Pistons Hawks 108.3 Points Scored (PG) 122.4 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 0-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-7 0-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 120.4 Points Allowed (PG) 122.7 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 8-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 2-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

