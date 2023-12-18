The Detroit Pistons (2-24) hope to end a 23-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) on December 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on BSSE and BSDET.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 50.3% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 50.3% from the field.

The Pistons are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at second.

The Pistons score 14.4 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Hawks give up (122.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons score 108.8 points per game at home, 1.0 more than on the road (107.8). On defense they allow 118.8 per game, 3.3 fewer points than away (122.1).

Detroit is allowing fewer points at home (118.8 per game) than on the road (122.1).

This year the Pistons are picking up more assists at home (26.7 per game) than on the road (24.7).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Injuries