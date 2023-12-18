Sportsbooks have set player props for Trae Young, Cade Cunningham and others when the Atlanta Hawks host the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +110) 7.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 21.4 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham has dished out seven assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Monday's over/under.

Cunningham's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Get Cunningham gear at Fanatics!

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Monday's over/under for Ausar Thompson is 10.5 points. That is 0.2 more than his season average of 10.3.

His per-game rebound average of 8.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (7.5).

Thompson has averaged 2.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Killian Hayes Props

PTS REB AST 8.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +132) 4.5 (Over: -130)

Monday's over/under for Killian Hayes is 8.5. That's 0.6 less than his season average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 3.5.

Hayes has picked up 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +130) 10.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -159)

Young's 28 points per game average is 5.5 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (2.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 10.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Monday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 20 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 2.5 less than his over/under on Monday (22.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Monday's prop bet.

He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.