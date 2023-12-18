Let's take a look at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4), which currently has two players listed (including Dylan Larkin), as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (11-19) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Dylan Larkin C Out Head

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Mason McTavish C Questionable Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings score the third-most goals in the league (107 total, 3.6 per game).

It has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +12.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 79 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.

Anaheim allows 3.4 goals per game (102 total), which ranks 25th in the NHL.

They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-225) Ducks (+180) 6.5

