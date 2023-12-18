Red Wings vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - December 18
Let's take a look at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4), which currently has two players listed (including Dylan Larkin), as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (11-19) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|Out
|Head
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Mason McTavish
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings score the third-most goals in the league (107 total, 3.6 per game).
- It has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +12.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks have 79 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.
- Anaheim allows 3.4 goals per game (102 total), which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
Red Wings vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-225)
|Ducks (+180)
|6.5
