The Anaheim Ducks (11-19) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Ducks Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings rank 17th in goals against, giving up 95 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Red Wings' 107 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 30 13 13 26 15 17 43.8% Dylan Larkin 24 11 14 25 13 13 52.4% Lucas Raymond 30 10 14 24 12 14 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 29 5 16 21 13 8 - J.T. Compher 25 6 13 19 12 8 47.1%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 102 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 79 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 23 goals over that stretch.

Ducks Key Players