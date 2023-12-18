The Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4), losers of three straight home games, host the Anaheim Ducks (11-19) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+.

The Red Wings' offense has put up 33 goals in their past 10 games, while giving up 33 goals. A total of 39 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into eight power-play goals (20.5%). They are 4-5-1 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-225)

Red Wings (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (15-11-4 overall) have a 2-4-6 record in games that have required overtime.

Detroit has 12 points (4-5-4) in the 13 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Red Wings registered only one goal, they lost every time.

Detroit finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals in 21 games (15-3-3, 33 points).

In the seven games when Detroit has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 4-3-0 to record eight points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Detroit is 7-2-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 8-7-2 to register 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 2.63 29th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 20th 30.2 Shots 29.6 24th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 31.7 22nd 13th 21.77% Power Play % 21.88% 12th 21st 78.76% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 15th

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

