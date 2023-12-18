Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Sanilac County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ubly High School at Peck Community High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Peck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.