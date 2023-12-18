Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Inter-City Baptist High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 18

5:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Allen Park, MI

Allen Park, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Trenton High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastpointe at Osborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Voyageur College Prep at University Prep Science and Math