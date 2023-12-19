Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Arenac County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Standish-Sterling Central High School at Garber High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19

5:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Essexville, MI

Essexville, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy at Au Gres-Sims High School