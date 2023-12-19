Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barry County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Barry County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barry County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hastings High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ionia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.