Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Clare County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bullock Creek High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Farwell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houghton Lake High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Harrison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
