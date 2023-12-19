Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Dickinson County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Iron County High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
