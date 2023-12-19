In Genesee County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LakeVille Memorial High School at Mt Morris High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Mt Morris, MI

Mt Morris, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Fenton, MI

Fenton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

North Branch High School at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Area High School at Montrose High School