Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Huron County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Lutheran High School at Laker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Pigeon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Huron High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Beach Community High School at Yale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peck Community High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Caseville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.