Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Iron County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Iron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Iron County High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
