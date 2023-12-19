Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Jackson County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Concord High School at Edwardsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Edwardsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover-Horton High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Addison, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Michigan Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Michigan Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Napoleon High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Jackson, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesville High School at Columbia Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Brooklyn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
