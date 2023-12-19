Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cabrini High School at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling Heights High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Clawson, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lake High School at Fitzgerald High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeo High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clintondale High School at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Center Line, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseville High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North High School at University Liggett School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.