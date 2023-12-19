Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cabrini High School at Parkway Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Shelby Township, MI

Shelby Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lake High School at Fitzgerald High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeo High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Clintondale High School at Center Line High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Center Line, MI

Center Line, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseville High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North High School at University Liggett School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights