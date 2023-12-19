Tuesday's contest features the Florida Gators (7-3) and the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) facing off at Spectrum Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 80-78 victory for Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-0.4)

Florida (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Michigan has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida is 3-6-0. The Wolverines have hit the over in eight games, while Gators games have gone over seven times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines average 82.2 points per game (48th in college basketball) while giving up 75.9 per contest (294th in college basketball). They have a +69 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The 37.5 rebounds per game Michigan averages rank 145th in the country, and are 5.0 more than the 32.5 its opponents collect per outing.

Michigan hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make at a 36.2% rate.

The Wolverines average 101.8 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball), while allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions (275th in college basketball).

Michigan has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (234th in college basketball action), 1.4 more than the 11.1 it forces on average (263rd in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators have a +95 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. They're putting up 82.3 points per game, 47th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.8 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

Florida wins the rebound battle by 11.4 boards on average. It collects 44.5 rebounds per game, sixth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.1.

Florida makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Florida loses the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 13.4 (299th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.