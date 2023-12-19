Tuesday's game that pits the Florida Gators (7-3) versus the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) at Spectrum Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-78 in favor of Florida. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Michigan vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Michigan vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-0.4)

Florida (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Michigan has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida is 3-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wolverines are 8-2-0 and the Gators are 7-3-0.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball and are giving up 75.9 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.

Michigan ranks 145th in college basketball at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's five more than the 32.5 its opponents average.

Michigan makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Wolverines' 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 52nd in college basketball, and the 94.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 276th in college basketball.

Michigan loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.5 (234th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) and give up 72.8 per contest (227th in college basketball).

Florida is sixth in college basketball at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's 11.4 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Florida knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 32.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.7%.

Florida loses the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 13.4 (299th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

