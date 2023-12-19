Michigan vs. Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The Florida Gators (7-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Spectrum Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida vs. Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-3.5)
|157.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida (-4.5)
|158.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Michigan vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Wolverines have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
- Florida has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of seven out of the Gators' 10 games this season have hit the over.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Bookmakers have moved the Wolverines' national championship odds down from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +12500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
- Michigan has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.