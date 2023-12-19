Michigan vs. Florida December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (4-5) will face the Florida Gators (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
Michigan vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 19.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 17 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
Florida Players to Watch
Michigan vs. Florida Stat Comparison
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Florida AVG
|Florida Rank
|66th
|81.2
|Points Scored
|83.3
|37th
|295th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|237th
|232nd
|32.2
|Rebounds
|40.3
|13th
|184th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|14.6
|4th
|65th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7
|217th
|157th
|13.7
|Assists
|16
|55th
|243rd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13.1
|268th
