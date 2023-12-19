Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Muskegon County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitehall High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Holton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ludington High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Montague, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenna High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Orchard View High School at Muskegon Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- Conference: Lakes 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
