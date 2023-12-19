If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Newaygo County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hesperia Community High School at Holton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

Location: Holton, MI

Holton, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

How to Stream: Watch Here

Big Rapids High School at White Cloud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

Location: White Cloud, MI

White Cloud, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakridge High School at Fremont High School