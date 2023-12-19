Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Oakland County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ferndale High School at Oak Park High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Oak Park, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Do not Use at Our Lady Of The Lakes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pontiac High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Holly, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling Heights High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Clawson, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamphere High School at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Oak High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ferndale, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Waterford Kettering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Clair High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester Adams High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Farmington High School at Birmingham Groves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Beverly Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Stoney Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Rouge High School at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester Hills Christian at Bloomfield Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
