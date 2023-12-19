Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankenmuth High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Carrollton, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Laker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Pigeon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeland High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hemlock High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy at Au Gres-Sims High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Au Gres, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
