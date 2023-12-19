We have high school basketball competition in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Frankenmuth High School at Carrollton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Carrollton, MI

Carrollton, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at Laker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Pigeon, MI

Pigeon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeland High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hemlock High School at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Birch Run, MI

Birch Run, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy at Au Gres-Sims High School