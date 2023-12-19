Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grosse Pointe North High School at Port Huron Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Beach Community High School at Yale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
