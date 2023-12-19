Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Tuscola County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandusky High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mayville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Huron High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
