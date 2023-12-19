Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 19
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Van Buren County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gobles High School at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Constantine High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lawton, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dowagiac Union High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Haven High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Coloma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
