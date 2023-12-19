Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Washtenaw County, Michigan today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Divine Child High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
