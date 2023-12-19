Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wayne County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Osborn High School at Academy of the Americas

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cabrini High School at Parkway Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Sterling Heights, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Edsel Ford High School at OA Carlson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Gibraltar, MI
  • Conference: Downriver
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Robichaud High School at Annapolis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Salem High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at South Lyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: South Lyon, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Plymouth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe North High School at Port Huron Northern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Port Huron, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Divine Child High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestwood High School at Redford Union High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Redford, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Riverview Community High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Riverview, MI
  • Conference: Huron League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dearborn High School at Monroe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Monroe, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Clarenceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Romulus High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Romulus, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Melvindale High School at Garden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Garden City, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Henry Ford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North High School at University Liggett School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

River Rouge High School at West Bloomfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: West Bloomfield, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

