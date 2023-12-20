The Detroit Red Wings, with Alex DeBrincat, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Thinking about a wager on DeBrincat in the Red Wings-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 18:16 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 31 games this season, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 18 of 31 games this season, DeBrincat has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

DeBrincat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 13 of 31 games played.

The implied probability is 58.8% that DeBrincat goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 31 Games 3 28 Points 1 15 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

