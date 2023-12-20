The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) look to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

In games Arizona shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.

The Wildcats record 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide allow.

Arizona has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 77.6 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide's 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 78th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.

The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).

Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, giving up 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.

In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse in home games last year, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (73.7).

At home, the Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.

At home, Alabama made 11.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule