On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Ben Chiarot going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

  • Chiarot has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Chiarot has zero points on the power play.
  • Chiarot's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:37 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:35 Home W 5-1

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

