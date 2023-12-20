Will Ben Chiarot Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 20?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Ben Chiarot going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Chiarot stats and insights
- Chiarot has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Chiarot has zero points on the power play.
- Chiarot's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Chiarot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:37
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:35
|Home
|W 5-1
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
