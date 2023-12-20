On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Christian Fischer going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Fischer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Fischer has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:05 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 5-1

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.