Clinton County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bath High School at Lansing Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fowler High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School