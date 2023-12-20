Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Genesee County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kearsley High School at Genesee Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
