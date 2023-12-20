If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Genesee County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kearsley High School at Genesee Christian High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20

5:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School