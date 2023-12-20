High school basketball is on the schedule today in Gratiot County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Owendale-Gagetown High School at Ashley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20

6:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Ashley, MI

Ashley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 20

6:55 PM ET on December 20 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton High School at Merrill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Merrill, MI

Merrill, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School