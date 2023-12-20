Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Hillsdale County, Michigan today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pittsford High School at Camden-Frontier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Camden, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.