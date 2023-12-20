Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ingham County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bath High School at Lansing Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
