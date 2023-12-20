Will J.T. Compher Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 20?
In the upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on J.T. Compher to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Compher stats and insights
- Compher has scored in five of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Compher has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Compher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|19:55
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
