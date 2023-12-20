The Detroit Red Wings, including J.T. Compher, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Does a wager on Compher intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Compher vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 17:44 on the ice per game.

Compher has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Compher has a point in 13 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points six times.

Compher has an assist in 11 of 26 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Compher's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Compher Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 26 Games 5 19 Points 2 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.