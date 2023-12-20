Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 20?
Should you wager on Joe Veleno to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Veleno stats and insights
- In six of 31 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- On the power play, Veleno has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|23:06
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 5-1
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
