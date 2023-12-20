The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) will aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-165) Kraken (+140) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have gone 14-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 8-3 (winning 72.7%).

The Kings have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 14 of 28 games this season.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won six of the 22 games, or 27.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has entered six games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The Kraken have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has played 20 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Kings vs Kraken Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Kraken Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 100 (11th) Goals 89 (25th) 66 (1st) Goals Allowed 105 (24th) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 21 (16th) 12 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (16th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 games.

In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it hit the over twice.

The Kings have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings are ranked 11th in the league with 100 goals this season, an average of 3.6 per contest.

The Kings are ranked first in league action with the fewest goals against, having given up 66 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

The squad has the league's second-best goal differential at +34 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken went 2-4-4 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.

Four of Seattle's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have scored 89 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 25th in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 105 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 24th.

Their -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.