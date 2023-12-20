Michigan State vs. Richmond December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023
The Michigan State Spartans (7-1) face the Richmond Spiders (7-2) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Michigan State vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Julia Ayrault: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK
- DeeDee Hagemann: 14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Moira Joiner: 14.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tory Ozment: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abbey Kimball: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Richmond Players to Watch
