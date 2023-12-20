Michigan vs. Florida December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (6-2) meet the Michigan Wolverines (7-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET.
Michigan vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Michigan Players to Watch
- Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lauren Hansen: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hobbs: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Williams: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Williams: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida Players to Watch
