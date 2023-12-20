The Michigan Wolverines (9-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Gators (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gators average 26 more points per game (80.2) than the Wolverines allow (54.2).

When it scores more than 54.2 points, Florida is 6-3.

Michigan's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.2 points.

The Wolverines score 73.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.5 the Gators give up.

Michigan is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Florida has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

The Wolverines are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Gators concede to opponents (37%).

The Gators' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Wolverines have conceded.

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50)

14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50) Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Lauren Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

8.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%

Michigan Schedule