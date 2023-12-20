How to Watch the Michigan vs. Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines (9-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Gators (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan vs. Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Gators average 26 more points per game (80.2) than the Wolverines allow (54.2).
- When it scores more than 54.2 points, Florida is 6-3.
- Michigan's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.2 points.
- The Wolverines score 73.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.5 the Gators give up.
- Michigan is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- Florida has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Wolverines are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Gators concede to opponents (37%).
- The Gators' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Wolverines have conceded.
Michigan Leaders
- Laila Phelia: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50)
- Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
- Lauren Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
- Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
- Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 69-46
|Savage Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 84-48
|State Farm Center
|12/16/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 75-49
|Crisler Center
|12/20/2023
|Florida
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Crisler Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.