The Michigan Wolverines (9-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Gators (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators average 26 more points per game (80.2) than the Wolverines allow (54.2).
  • When it scores more than 54.2 points, Florida is 6-3.
  • Michigan's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.2 points.
  • The Wolverines score 73.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.5 the Gators give up.
  • Michigan is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
  • Florida has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The Wolverines are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Gators concede to opponents (37%).
  • The Gators' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Wolverines have conceded.

Michigan Leaders

  • Laila Phelia: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50)
  • Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
  • Lauren Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
  • Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
  • Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Toledo L 69-46 Savage Arena
12/10/2023 @ Illinois W 84-48 State Farm Center
12/16/2023 Miami (OH) W 75-49 Crisler Center
12/20/2023 Florida - Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Florida A&M - Crisler Center
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Crisler Center

