Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Oakland County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Foley High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Shrine Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: Royal Oak, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Public Safety Academy at Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • Conference: Charter School
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwin Denby High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: Southfield, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

