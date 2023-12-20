Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Oakland County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Foley High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Public Safety Academy at Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Charter School

Charter School How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwin Denby High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology